Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

MTD opened at $1,579.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,502.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,474.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,033.40 and a 12 month high of $1,626.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total transaction of $400,175.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

