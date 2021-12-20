Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,338,456,000 after buying an additional 265,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PPG Industries by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,969,907,000 after purchasing an additional 601,191 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in PPG Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,596,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $780,280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $684,780,000 after purchasing an additional 104,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $521,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.97.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $164.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.97. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.10 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

