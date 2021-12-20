Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 14,117 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,117 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 851.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,271,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,507,000 after buying an additional 5,612,360 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $132,068,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,944,110,000 after buying an additional 4,796,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,158,755,000 after buying an additional 3,075,988 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 8,208.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,549,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,682,000 after buying an additional 2,518,550 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMB opened at $25.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Williams Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.09.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

