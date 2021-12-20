Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,104 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,584,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,662,000 after acquiring an additional 43,799 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,101,000 after buying an additional 39,451 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 10.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,023,000 after buying an additional 185,095 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Cummins by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,588,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,411,000 after buying an additional 63,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cummins by 6.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,518,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,099,000 after buying an additional 95,075 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI opened at $211.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $209.09 and a 12 month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

Cummins announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

