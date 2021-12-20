Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 6,232 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,232 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XEL. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 143,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 150,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.63.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $67.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $72.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.58.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

