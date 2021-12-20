Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 7,600 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth approximately $3,497,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 735.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 521,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,277,000 after buying an additional 459,087 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 74.2% during the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 33,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

Shares of DD opened at $76.51 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.37 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.02 and its 200 day moving average is $75.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.48.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.06%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

