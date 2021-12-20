Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 8,279 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,910 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,279 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 803.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $48.85 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.03 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day moving average of $48.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.