Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 442,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,013,000 after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,182,000 after acquiring an additional 83,475 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 65,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJG opened at $164.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $112.92 and a one year high of $171.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.72.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.51.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

