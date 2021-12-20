Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,231,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,639,577,000 after purchasing an additional 134,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,304,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,140,000 after purchasing an additional 438,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,536,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,794,768,000 after acquiring an additional 234,970 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,565 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,916,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,573,000 after acquiring an additional 130,716 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVB opened at $244.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.84 and a twelve month high of $250.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.60.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 87.97%.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.11.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

