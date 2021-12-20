Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 55.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,055,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,539 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in Equifax by 197.2% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,362,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $326,398,000 after buying an additional 904,198 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Equifax by 96.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,107,000 after buying an additional 480,021 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Equifax during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,961,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,638,000 after buying an additional 191,758 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFX has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $296.06 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.68.

NYSE:EFX opened at $276.64 on Monday. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.87 and a 12 month high of $300.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

