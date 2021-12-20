TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Shares Down 2.9%

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) shares were down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $102.87 and last traded at $102.88. Approximately 262,194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 278,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.91.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.68.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. TFI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 16.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth about $522,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter worth about $694,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter worth about $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

