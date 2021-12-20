The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,991 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of AES worth $8,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AES by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,318,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,378,000 after purchasing an additional 621,139 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

NYSE AES opened at $24.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.85. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is 77.92%.

AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

