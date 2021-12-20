The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,615 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.08.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and sold 3,649,349 shares worth $461,447,973. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $123.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company’s revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.