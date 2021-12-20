The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 7 Per Share

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN) declared a dividend on Monday, December 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from The Scottish Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SCIN traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 812 ($10.73). The company had a trading volume of 36,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,906. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 806.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 787.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.18, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £537.32 million and a P/E ratio of 14.31. The Scottish Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 678 ($8.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 858.30 ($11.34).

About The Scottish Investment Trust

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

