ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.43

Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.43 and last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 29180 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

TDUP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

Get ThredUp alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 52.77%. The company had revenue of $63.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.82 million. On average, analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ThredUp news, President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $34,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $25,668,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,710,145 shares of company stock worth $35,899,314.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDUP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,309,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,893,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of ThredUp by 710.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,134,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,375 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of ThredUp by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,636,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,866,000. 25.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.