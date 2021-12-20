Throne (THN) Price Hits $0.92 on Exchanges

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last seven days, Throne has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. Throne has a market capitalization of $250,496.54 and approximately $1.31 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Throne coin can now be bought for $0.92 or 0.00001954 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00051296 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,957.33 or 0.08418000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,009.46 or 0.99998186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00074109 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00046525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Throne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

