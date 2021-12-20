Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit’s (NASDAQ:THCPU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on December 27th

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit’s (NASDAQ:THCPU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, December 27th. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit had issued 22,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of THCPU opened at $9.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THCPU. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,703,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,978,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000.

