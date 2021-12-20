Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.39

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.39 and last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 560450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

TLRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Tilray from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $11.80 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tilray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.32.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.16.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 83.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tilray by 22.8% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Tilray by 774.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 97,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 86,040 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Tilray by 523.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Tilray in the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Tilray in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 11.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

