TMT Investments (LON:TMT) Trading Down 11.7%

TMT Investments PLC (LON:TMT) was down 11.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.25 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.25 ($0.08). Approximately 23,170 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 542% from the average daily volume of 3,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.08 ($0.09).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.96 million and a PE ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.76.

About TMT Investments (LON:TMT)

TMT Investments PLC is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in startups, early stage, small and mid-sized companies. It does invest in pre-growth projects. It prefers to invest in technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. It seeks to invest in high-growth technology companies across a number of core specialist sectors.

