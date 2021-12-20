Tolar Reaches Market Cap of $659,690.11 (TOL)

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Tolar coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Tolar has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. Tolar has a market cap of $659,690.11 and $83,595.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00039698 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006656 BTC.

Tolar Profile

TOL is a coin. Tolar’s total supply is 760,019,385 coins and its circulating supply is 214,881,490 coins. Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tolar is tolar.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashNET is a platform designed for scalable, fast, secure and fair transactions. It employs Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and the consensus algorithm that aims to keep all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

