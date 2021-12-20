Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,789 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Toll Brothers worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TOL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 123,184.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 23,405 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 16.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 35.3% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 452,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,154,000 after purchasing an additional 118,039 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 139.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $207,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $371,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $615,185 over the last three months. 10.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $68.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.75. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $41.22 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 5.15.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

