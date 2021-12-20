TowneBank Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share (NASDAQ:TOWN)

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TowneBank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TowneBank’s FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $30.73 on Monday. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $34.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.04.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $170.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.02 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 30.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOWN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in TowneBank by 423.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 33.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in TowneBank during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in TowneBank by 1,089.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TowneBank by 97.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

