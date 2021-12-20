Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,849,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $902,378,000 after purchasing an additional 41,408 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,822,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $525,143,000 after purchasing an additional 227,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,031,000 after acquiring an additional 22,270 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in Tractor Supply by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,774,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,199,000 after acquiring an additional 21,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,516 shares of company stock worth $3,809,919. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $226.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $138.14 and a 12 month high of $238.28.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

