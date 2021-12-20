Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $15.12 and last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 9249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

Specifically, Director James T. Treace sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $1,204,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Treace sold 58,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $1,204,765.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,087 shares of company stock worth $7,592,897 over the last three months.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average is $26.06.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.06 million. Equities analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMCI. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.