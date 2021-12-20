Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 40,004 shares.The stock last traded at $31.64 and had previously closed at $32.04.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.66.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $3.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 3%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Tri-Continental by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 185,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental during the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Tri-Continental by 5.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tri-Continental by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. 10.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tri-Continental Company Profile (NYSE:TY)

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

