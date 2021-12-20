TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.92 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.92 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.91. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TCBK. DA Davidson upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $41.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.59. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $51.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $83.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.55 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 11.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.39%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.