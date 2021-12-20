Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.60 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Trinseo in a research report issued on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $8.60 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trinseo’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). Trinseo had a return on equity of 56.55% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Shares of TSE opened at $49.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $44.20 and a 52-week high of $76.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is 13.20%.

In related news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $782,436.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trinseo by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

