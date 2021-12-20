Tudor Pickering Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Tudor Pickering in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$50.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.84% from the stock’s previous close.
IMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$47.00 price objective on Imperial Oil and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$45.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$50.00 target price on Imperial Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$46.26.
IMO traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$42.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,659. The stock has a market cap of C$29.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$23.31 and a twelve month high of C$45.49.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
