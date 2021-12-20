Tudor Pickering Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Tudor Pickering in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$50.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.84% from the stock’s previous close.

IMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$47.00 price objective on Imperial Oil and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$45.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$50.00 target price on Imperial Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$46.26.

IMO traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$42.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,659. The stock has a market cap of C$29.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$23.31 and a twelve month high of C$45.49.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.17 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 5.4800001 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

