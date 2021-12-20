Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Trading 4% Higher

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) shares traded up 4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.00 and last traded at $46.57. 30,576 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 429,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.29.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $61,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 41.4% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

