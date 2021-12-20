Tutti Frutti (TFF) Market Cap Hits $48,934.85

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One Tutti Frutti coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Tutti Frutti has a market cap of $48,934.85 and approximately $3,827.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tutti Frutti has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00039212 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Tutti Frutti Profile

TFF is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token . The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

