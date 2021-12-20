Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,441 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 23,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $46.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day moving average of $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTVA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.94.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

