Tycoon Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week (TYC)

Tycoon (CURRENCY:TYC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Tycoon has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Tycoon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0466 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. Tycoon has a market cap of $3.67 million and $220,082.00 worth of Tycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tycoon Profile

TYC is a coin. Tycoon’s total supply is 134,815,560 coins and its circulating supply is 78,815,560 coins. Tycoon’s official Twitter account is @tycoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tycoon serves as an interface between professional traders and end-users. All activities of the traders are monitored via a secured API connection in real-time and can be copied to a follower's portfolio automatically. Each user manages his own investments at his preferred exchange, being able to access his portfolio at any time. “

Tycoon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tycoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tycoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tycoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

