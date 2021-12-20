U Network (UUU) Reaches Market Cap of $835,943.04

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One U Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. U Network has a total market capitalization of $835,943.04 and $221,254.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, U Network has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

U Network Profile

U Network is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. U Network’s official website is u.network . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

