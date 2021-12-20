UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.07% of UGI worth $6,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 996.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in UGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UGI opened at $44.89 on Monday. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.42.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. UGI’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.97%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $5,771,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $67,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,563 shares of company stock valued at $8,268,069 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

