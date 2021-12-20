Umpqua Holdings Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Umpqua in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $308.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens cut Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $18.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $14.49 and a 12-month high of $22.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 302,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 154,343 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,266,000 after acquiring an additional 604,318 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 896,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,540,000 after acquiring an additional 257,100 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

