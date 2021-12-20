Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) shares rose 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.12 and last traded at $65.12. Approximately 59 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.38.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.89 and a 200 day moving average of $80.80.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.