Unifty Price Down 30.3% Over Last Week (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One Unifty coin can now be bought for $33.27 or 0.00068763 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifty has a total market cap of $53.84 million and $5.56 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unifty has traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unifty alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00050286 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,983.52 or 0.08231967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,424.79 or 1.00070113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00072547 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00046373 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002608 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty launched on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,618,066 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unifty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.