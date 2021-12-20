Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 9,156 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $541,277,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 816.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $386,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,592 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after acquiring an additional 937,191 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 877.6% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $141,890,000 after acquiring an additional 579,168 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $91,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $242.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $249.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.82%.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNP. Barclays upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

