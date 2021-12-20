United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the November 15th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded United Security Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

Shares of United Security Bancshares stock opened at $7.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $134.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.98. United Security Bancshares has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $8.92.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 22.26%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

In related news, Director Benjamin Mackovak acquired 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $86,184.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David L. Eytcheson acquired 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $81,778.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 24,513 shares of company stock valued at $197,898. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 263.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 39.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 17.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.