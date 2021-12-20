USDX Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 20th. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007328 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005366 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000773 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

