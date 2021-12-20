UserTesting Inc’s Quiet Period To Expire on December 27th (NYSE:USER)

UserTesting’s (NYSE:USER) quiet period will expire on Monday, December 27th. UserTesting had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 17th. The total size of the offering was $140,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UserTesting has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

Get UserTesting alerts:

Shares of UserTesting stock opened at $9.07 on Monday. UserTesting has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $15.98.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.