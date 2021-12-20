V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,880 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,315,240,000 after buying an additional 995,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,060,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in V.F. by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,252,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,333,344,000 after purchasing an additional 605,163 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in V.F. by 24.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,022,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,380 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in V.F. by 12.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,042,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $741,842,000 after purchasing an additional 965,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VFC. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. OTR Global downgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

Shares of VFC opened at $70.98 on Monday. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $65.34 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 64.31%.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

