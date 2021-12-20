V-ID Reaches Market Capitalization of $45.71 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. V-ID has a total market cap of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One V-ID coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004521 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001062 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00039329 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006685 BTC.
About V-ID
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
Buying and Selling V-ID
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
