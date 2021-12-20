Vai (VAI) Trading Up 1.5% This Week

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Vai has a total market capitalization of $60.55 million and approximately $174,607.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vai has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Vai coin can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00001877 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vai alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00050461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.01 or 0.08229388 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,685.19 or 0.99912192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00072373 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00046505 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 66,204,725 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official website is venus.io . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.