Validity (VAL) Price Hits $6.08 on Major Exchanges

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Validity has a market capitalization of $27.15 million and $1.07 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.08 or 0.00013000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Validity has traded up 14.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Validity alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005290 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00039559 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.86 or 0.00386490 BTC.

About Validity

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,468,509 coins and its circulating supply is 4,463,576 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.