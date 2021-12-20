Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Acquires 79,397 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 512.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,397 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola FEMSA accounts for 1.0% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 34.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KOF. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Shares of KOF stock opened at $52.67 on Monday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $59.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.59 and its 200 day moving average is $54.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.244 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

