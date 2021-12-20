Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $4.47 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,758 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 3.0% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after buying an additional 334,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,574,365,000 after buying an additional 31,814 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Tesla by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,052,696,000 after purchasing an additional 239,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,549,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,412,873,000 after purchasing an additional 70,410 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $932.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,030.03 and its 200-day moving average is $812.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $936.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.43, for a total transaction of $2,600,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,693,510 shares of company stock worth $3,955,273,899. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. New Street Research lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $801.97.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

