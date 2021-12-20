Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Increased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,766 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.8% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,572 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321,334 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,534 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,122 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,862,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,700,000 after purchasing an additional 288,952 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.24. The stock had a trading volume of 303,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,917,526. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.33. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

