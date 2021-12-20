Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,686,000 after acquiring an additional 300,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after buying an additional 327,105 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,249,000 after buying an additional 4,263,565 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,608,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,030,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,462,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,775,000 after purchasing an additional 252,618 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.26. 13,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,132. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.82. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $88.97 and a 1 year high of $112.42.

