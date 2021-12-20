Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 1.4% of DAGCO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $5.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $436.50. 1,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,603. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $335.60 and a twelve month high of $463.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $419.30.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

